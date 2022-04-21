Another TRS leader chases dirt, harasses boutique owner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the uproar over the involvement of TRS leaders in the suicides of a realtor and his mother in Kamareddy and a young BJP activist in Khammam continues, another ruling party leader has stormed into the news for all wrong reasons.

Contributing to the growing queue of middle-rung pink party leaders unleashing atrocities on the State’s citizens is Satish Arora, TRS party co-ordinator at Kukatpally. On Monday, a woman approached the Cyberabad Commissioner’s office saying Satish began harassing her some months back when she objected to the construction work taken up by him in KPHB area, next to her house.

Unable to bear the harassment, the victim, who is in her mid-30s, shifted to a neighbouring locality. She started running a boutique there. However, Satish continued harassing her and instigated the owners of shops next to her boutique to trouble her. Satish too would often visit the area where the victim’s boutique is located, sit there and intimidate her.

Six of the seven accused in the case related to the suicides of realtor G Santosh

and his mother Padma in Kamareddy, were produced in court on Wednesday

Finally mustering the courage, on Monday, the victim approached the Cyberabad police and registered her complaint which was directed to KPHB police station on point of jurisdiction. Following this, a case was registered on Wednesday against Satish on the charges of harassing the woman.

Satish is a businessman in his late 40s who has been associated with the TRS for close to a decade. As soon as the news broke, scores of BJP workers staged a protest at KPHB police station, demanding Satish’s arrest. The victim in her complaint stated that Satish, his wife Hema and their driver Vamshi harassed her in the past when she objected to the construction work taken up by Satish. Kukatpally ACP A Chandra Shekar, said the case is under investigation. “Based on the findings, we will proceed,” he said.

Six of the seven accused in a case related to suicides of realtor G Santosh and his mother Padma in Kamareddy, were produced before the judicial first class magistrate on Wednesday. They included Ramayamet municipal chairman Palle Jithender Goud and Agriculture Market Committee chairman Saraf Yadagiri. The magistrate remanded them to 14 days judicial custody.

The police are yet to arrest the other accused -- the then Inspector of Police Taduri Nagarjuna Goud. He is accused of stealing personal information from Santosh’s phone and relaying it to the other accused in the case to harass him.