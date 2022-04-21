Centre giving out bloated stats on funds to TS: KTR

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday asserted that taxes that go to the Centre from Telangana are several times more than what it got in return from Delhi. In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party for its claims of helping Telangana, the TRS working president sought to take the wind out of the sails of the saffron party, stating that taxes collected by the Centre in Telangana were about Rs 3,65,797 crore but what the Centre gave back was only Rs 1,68,647 crore.

Speaking at a function where the TRS presidents for Hanamkonda and Warangal districts chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar and MLA A Ramesh took charge, he asked the Central government to explain when it had released Rs 2 lakh crore to Telangana. The BJP had done nothing for Telangana and on the other hand, the saffron party leaders were defaming the TRS party, by dishing out inflated statistics on sanction of funds to the State, he said.

He made a fervent appeal to the people to throw out the BJP at the Centre in the next elections. “You should realise how important it is to defeat the BJP as it has a secret agenda to merge Telangana with Andhra Pradesh,” Rama Rao said.

He alleged that BJP’s four MPs in Telangana need to explain to the people why they had not kept their promises. Adilabad MP S Bapu Rao had failed to get the cement factory of CCI reopened while Nizamabad MP D Arvind could not keep his word that he would get turmeric board. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy could not get the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine for Hyderabad. Primarily, Narendra Modi appeared to be the Prime Minister only for Gujarat State, Rama Rao remarked.

The TRS working president dared BJP leaders to prove that they could get any substantial benefit for Telangana and if they did, he was ready to quit his Cabinet berth and continue as an MLA. He lashed out at BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asking why the latter was on a padayatra when the State was prospering.