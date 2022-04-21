Civil society groups urge KCR to counter communal elements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil Society groups have urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to set an example of upholding secular values by passing a resolution against CAA-NRC-NPR in the Telangana Assembly. In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister, representatives of at least 15 NGOs and social groups who formed an umbrella ‘Telangana for Peace and Unity’ (TPU) expressed concern about the potential sources of disruption of communal harmony in the State.

“We are deeply troubled by the increasing communal attacks on Muslims and Christians across the country and worried about the potential sources of disruption of communal harmony that has largely existed after the formation of Telangana,” they said. Earlier addressing the media at Somajiguda Press Club, they urged Rao to take a strong public stand against communal elements and condemned the ‘Sangh Parivar-sponsored’ violence against Muslims across India.

They also urged the Supreme Court to establish rule of law and uphold the Constitutional rights of minorities. “The Supreme Court must clarify if public calls for genocidal violence and rape of women belonging to an entire community is a minor non-punishable offence. It must clarify if the government of any State has the right to arbitrarily demolish homes and businesses without due process of law,” they asked, referring to incidents of demolitions in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Later in a joint statement, they announced that a multi-faith people’s peace and unity march will be taken out from LB Stadium to the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund on April 24 by TPU.

SC asked to uphold rule of law for all

