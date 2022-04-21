STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress panel to vet newcomers

The party is gearing up for AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visit on May 6, where he will address a public gathering in Warangal. 

Published: 21st April 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC president Sonia Gandhi has approved a proposal to constitute a committee that would scrutinise the joining of leaders of other parties into the Congress fold. Led by former minister K Jana Reddy as its chairman, the panel will have five other members -- TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC chiefs Ponnala Lakshmaiah and N Uttam Kumar Reddy and former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarsimha. 

Meanwhile, the party is gearing up for AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visit on May 6, where he will address a public gathering in Warangal. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Star Campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other top leaders will be visiting Warangal on April 21. They will also oversee arrangements in the Osmania University Arts College grounds for Rythu Sangharshana Sabha. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi A Revanth Reddy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Ponnala Lakshmaiah N Uttam Kumar Reddy Damodar Rajanarsimha K Jana Reddy
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp