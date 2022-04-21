Congress panel to vet newcomers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC president Sonia Gandhi has approved a proposal to constitute a committee that would scrutinise the joining of leaders of other parties into the Congress fold. Led by former minister K Jana Reddy as its chairman, the panel will have five other members -- TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC chiefs Ponnala Lakshmaiah and N Uttam Kumar Reddy and former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarsimha.

Meanwhile, the party is gearing up for AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visit on May 6, where he will address a public gathering in Warangal. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Star Campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other top leaders will be visiting Warangal on April 21. They will also oversee arrangements in the Osmania University Arts College grounds for Rythu Sangharshana Sabha.