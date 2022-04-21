Days get hotter as temp inches close to 45° C

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The maximum temperatures in the State inched towards 45°C on Wednesday. Not only in districts, denizens are facing the heat of scorching summer as the temperatures have gone above 41° C. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), districts like Kumarambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Nizamabad and Hanumkonda witnessed heatwave conditions on the day.

Among all parts of the State, Kouthula in Asifabad recorded the highest temperature of 44.9° C, followed by Khanapur in Nirmal (44.8° C) and Jakranpalle in Nizamabad (44.8° C). In Hyderabad, Serilingampally reported 41.4° C, while Kukatpally and Ameerpet registered 41.3° C. According to weathermen, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail for a few more days in the State. When the maximum temperatures depart from normal by 4.5° C to 6.4° C, it is a heatwave and if departures exceed 6.5° C, then it is a severe heatwave condition.