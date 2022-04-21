STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Videos of Class 10 students drinking liquor go viral

alcohol, wine shop, liquor

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Videos of Class 10 students from the Mancherial district drinking beer with biryani have gone viral on social media. The visuals show students from the BC boys residential school in Dandepalli enjoying a farewell party in the hostel rooms on Tuesday. 

The hostel warden said the students were celebrating before their summer vacation commenced. He said the students returned to their rooms after having their meals at 9.30 pm and procured the liquor with the help of outsiders. Photos of them drinking have also been circulating on social media platforms.Learning about the issue, BC Development Officer D Bhagyawathi visited the hostel on Wednesday. She said action would be initiated against the hostel warden for neglecting his duties.

Class 10 students of BC Boys Residential School in Dandepalli in Mancherial district drink beer during a farewell party organised in the hostel

Student injured in scuffle

On Tuesday, a student was injured in a scuffle between the warden and principal of the Bangaruguda minority residential school. The principal Athia Sultana had asked the warden Kaikash to hand over her phone at the former’s chamber.They started arguing, which soon turned into a scuffle in front of the school students. The injured student was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment.

Class 10 students drinking beer BC boys residential school
