Centre has released funds for RDS, will complete it in 6 months: Bandi 

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday assured that the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) would be completed in six months’ time. He stated that the Centre has issued an order to carry out repairs to the head regulator of RDS anicut, and to carry out lining works on the main canal of the scheme.

He alleged that RDS was neglected by the TRS government for the past eight years despite being one of the contentious issues during the Telangana movement. Addressing the public meeting in Gadwal town on Thursday, Sanjay urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to cooperate with the Krishna River Management Board so that the works could be completed within six months.

He said that a system would also be installed to measure the quantity of Tungabhadra water to be released to the main canal, so that Telangana would receive 15.9 tmcft of its share. Sanjay said that pending works for other projects like Nettempadu, Bhima, Koilsagar and Kalwakurthy, which could have been completed by spending just around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 crore were not being done by the TRS government.

K Annamalai, BJP State president for Tamil Nadu, said that Rao and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were among the five CMs in the country suffering from a disease called ‘dictatorship syndrome’. Annamalai said that KCR insulting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan amounted to insulting the women of Telangana.

Raichur ryots seek TRS schemes

A group of farmers from Athkur village of Raichur district in Karnataka submitted a representation to Bandi Sanjay in Gadwal town on Thursday, asking him to convince the ruling BJP in Karnataka to implement schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu, 24x7 power being implemented in Telangana