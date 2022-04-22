Gangula accuses Kishan of ‘harassing’ Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The ‘paddy-politics’ between the BJP and the TRS took a new turn on Thursday with Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar alleging that Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy was harassing them. “Is Telangana not a part of the country? Why are you harassing us? Are you not a Telanganite,” Kamalakar asked Kishan Reddy.

Speaking to reporters here, he advised Kishan Reddy to remember that he was a Telaganaite and became a Union Minister due to the votes of Telangana people. “You are creating an artificial shortage of gunny bags to malign the image of Telangana,” Kamalakar alleged.

He said the State government would never oppose if the Centre decided to order a CBI probe into the ‘missing rice bags’. “People in BJP-ruled States want Rythu Bandhu and other schemes being implemented by the TRS government. That’s why the Centre is targeting the TRS government,” he alleged.