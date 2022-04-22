STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Gangula accuses Kishan of ‘harassing’ Telangana

Speaking to reporters here, he advised Kishan Reddy to remember that he was a Telaganaite and became a Union Minister due to the votes of Telangana people.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The ‘paddy-politics’ between the BJP and the TRS took a new turn on Thursday with Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar alleging that Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy was harassing them. “Is Telangana not a part of the country? Why are you harassing us? Are you not a Telanganite,” Kamalakar asked Kishan Reddy.

Speaking to reporters here, he advised Kishan Reddy to remember that he was a Telaganaite and became a Union Minister due to the votes of Telangana people. “You are creating an artificial shortage of gunny bags to malign the image of Telangana,” Kamalakar alleged. 

He said the State government would never oppose if the Centre decided to order a CBI probe into the ‘missing rice bags’. “People in BJP-ruled States want Rythu Bandhu and other schemes being implemented by the TRS government. That’s why the Centre is targeting the TRS government,” he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangula Kamalakar G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp