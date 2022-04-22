GO 111 scrapped to help KTR biz, says Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Emphasising that GO 69 was a clear deviation from High Court orders dated July 16, 2007, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that GO 111 was scrapped to clear the hurdles for ‘KT Rama Rao’s real estate mafia’.

Tweeting 15-year-old court orders, Revanth argued that Court had stayed a GO reducing the prohibited area from 10 km to 500 metres. “Fraudster’s another fraud...scrapping of 111 GO...The High Court had issued stay on proceedings till further orders on GO on 16-7-2007. The GO 69 is a deviation from High Court orders. All this drama is for KTR’s Real Estate Mafia,” the MP tweeted, attaching a copy of the order.

The petition was filed by Forum for a Better Hyderabad president M Vedakumar and Omim Manekshaw Deb-ara against the undivided AP government and HUDA. The court in its order refused to allow a GO reducing the 10 km prohibited area to 500 metres from the bund of the tanks.