Rare Brahma, Bhairava sculptures found in Suryapet district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: History enthusiasts have found rare sculptures of Brahma, Aditya and Keshavamurti and Bhairava lying neglected inside a ruined ‘Trikutalayam’ in Chintalapalem of Suryapet district. A Karunakar and E Chanti, members of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam, who explored the temple, have found the Shiva linga, the presiding deity of the temple, missing.

The sculpture of Lord Brahma found here is of a unique style having three heads, pasha and ankusha on the upper arms, akshamala and kundi on the lower arms. The sculpture has a necklace around the bust, waistbands, urudas, yajnopaveetam, jayamalas, chains around the hands and feet, with the deity’s vehicle being a swan.Brahma’s sculptures have been found in the Krishna river basin from Alampuram to Devaracharla. The emphasis on Brahma in the temples is unique to these areas.

The sculpture of Sun god (Aditya) was also found carved in a similar style, with a Manikirita on the head, both the hands holding lotus flowers. The two belong to the same period of the Badami Chalukyan era. The Keshavamurti sculpture appears to be carved in the Western Chalukyan style.