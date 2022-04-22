South Central Railways assures tech support to TS Genco

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railways has assured technical support to TS Genco for early completion of railway lines to new thermal projects - Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) and Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) -- to facilitate easier transportation of coal.

SCR chief manager (operations) R Dhananjayulu and chief traffic planning manager B Nagya met TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao at Vidyut Soudha on Thursday and discussed various issues pertaining to railways and power utilities. The Railway officials assured to extend total technical support to complete the railway line from Manuguru to BTPS for transportation of coal to new thermal stations of Genco i.e., BTPS and also extend support for early completion of railway works of the YTPS.