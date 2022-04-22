STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

South Central Railways assures tech support to TS Genco

The Railway officials assured to extend total technical support to complete the railway line from Manuguru to BTPS for transportation of coal.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railways has assured technical support to TS Genco for early completion of railway lines to new thermal projects - Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) and Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) -- to facilitate easier transportation of coal. 

SCR chief manager (operations) R Dhananjayulu with
TS Genco CMD D PrabhakarRao in Hyderabad on Thursday,

SCR chief manager (operations) R Dhananjayulu and chief traffic planning manager B Nagya met TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao at Vidyut Soudha on Thursday and discussed various issues pertaining to railways and power utilities. The Railway officials assured to extend total technical support to complete the railway line from Manuguru to BTPS for transportation of coal to new thermal stations of Genco i.e., BTPS and also extend support for early completion of railway works of the YTPS. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhadradri Thermal Power Station Yadadri Thermal Power Station BTPS YTPS
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp