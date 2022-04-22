Sudden showers bring respite from scorching heat in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of State received rain on Thursday evening, bringing respite from scorching summer heat. In Hyderabad, till 6 pm, Balanagar recorded the highest rainfall of 15.5 mm. It was followed by Khairatabad (13 mm), Hydernagar (10.3 mm) and Kukatpally (10.3 mm). Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Vikarabad also received moderate rainfall.

Vehicles ply on a road in Hyderabad

after rain lashed the city on Thursday

evening | RVK Rao

Prevailing weather conditions were attributed to a trough from Rayalaseema to south Tamil Nadu. Besides that low-level southern winds were blowing across the State. There is a possibility of thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds in the next four days in the State.

Following rains, heavy traffic jams were reported in many parts of the city. Between 5 pm and 6 pm, areas like Mehdipatnam, Nagarjuna Circle, Punjagutta, Khairatabad and others witnessed heavy traffic congestion for a long time.

During the day, temperature was above 40oC in places like Trimulgherry, Nampally, Secunderabad, Uppa, Ameerpet, Marredpally and Khairatabad. Adilabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Asifabad districts registered a maximum temperature in the range of 43 to 44 oC.

During the last 24 hours in the State, the highest maximum temperature of 44.9 oC was recorded at Kouthala in Kumurambheem Asifabad district and the lowest minimum temperature of 23.1 oC recorded at Kasulabad in Rangareddy district.