Telangana: Temple priest held for woman devotee's murder

Uma Devi's body was recovered from the rear side of a temple at Malkajgiri on Thursday.

Published: 22nd April 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Friday arrested a temple priest thereby solving the case relating to the mysterious death of a 56-year-old woman Gurthi Uma Devi.

Uma Devi's body was recovered from the rear side of a temple at Malkajgiri on Thursday.

Uma Devi went to the temple on Monday evening and did not return home. Her husband GVN Murthy, a Railway Employee lodged a complaint at Malkajgiri police station and a missing case was also registered.  He told police that she visited a temple in their colony every day. He searched for her at the temple and also inquired with the priest who told him that the victim came to the temple and returned.

He also told police that he found his wife’s footwear at Temple. Based on this clue, police started an investigation and on Thursday, found the victim's body in an isolated area behind the temple. 

Police after examining the body found injuries on the body and accordingly altered the case to a murder-for-gain case. Further, based on CCTV footage and other evidence, police picked up the temple priest and are questioning him.

Prima facie police found it to be a case of murder for gain. Further investigation is underway, they said. 

