Telangana youth slits woman's throat for denying marriage proposal

On Friday, after the victim's parents went to work, she was alone at home. Taking advantage of this, the accused attacked her.

Published: 22nd April 2022

By Express News Service

HANUMAKONDA: In yet another incident of attacks on women in Telangana, a youngster attacked a 22-year-old woman in Hanumakonda on Friday, The accused identified as Azar slit the victim's throat when she was alone at her home.

Inquiries revealed that the accused had been harassing her to accept his proposal for quite some time. Enraged over the victim not accepting his proposal, he attacked her.

The victim, studying MCA final year at Kakatiya University, is residing near Pochamma Devalayam in the city. The accused, belonging to the same locality, had been harassing her to accept his proposal. But she repeatedly refused.

The accused and the victim belong to different faiths.

On Friday, after her parents went to work, she was alone at home. Taking advantage of this, the accused attacked her.

The locals noticed the woman lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to MGM Hospital at Warangal, where she is being treated now. 

Subedari Police registered a case against the accused and said the victim is currently under observation. A hunt is also on to nab the accused, the police said.

