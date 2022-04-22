TS sanctions 2,679 crore for three new TIMS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare on Thursday issued a GO sanctioning Rs 2,679 crore for the setting up of three more super-speciality hospitals in Hyderabad, in addition to the TIMS, Gachibowli.

The funds will be released to the engineering wing of the R&B department for the construction of these three hospitals.These four hospitals will all be called Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS) and will come up at LB Nagar, Sanathnagar and Alwal.

All of them will be autonomous institutions. Each of these three hospitals will have a block area of 10,53,800 sq ft. The allied blocks will be 3,17,420 sq ft. The total plinth area will be 13,71,220 sq ft.

While the LB Nagar hospital is slated to cost Rs 900 crore, Rs 882 crore has been sanctioned for the one at Sanathnagar and Rs 897 crore for the Alwal hospital. Tenders for the construction of these hospitals have now been called.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced these hospitals in May 2021 in the aftermath of the Covid-19 second wave and allocations were made in Budget-2022.