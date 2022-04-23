STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Does BJP’s RDS in six months claim hold water? 

Centre may find it difficult to complete the Rajolibanda scheme soon as it will have to bring three states on board

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

The State Irrigation officials on Thursday urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to take into account only 20 per cent of the water drawn for domestic and drinking water purposes.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sanjay, who is on a walkathon, said at a public meeting in Gadwal on Thursday that he took up the RDS modernisation issue with the Centre which assured to complete the works within six months. However, sources in the Irrigation department recalled that the AP farmers created law and order problems several times when Karnataka officials started the modernisation works. 

The then AP Irrigation Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao too skipped the tripartite meetings, they said. As per the agreement, the RDS modernisation works will be executed by Karnataka, as the project is in its jurisdiction, and Telangana will provide Rs 700 crore required for the works. However, AP officials did not allow the work to go on.

Recently, a Krishna River Management Board team inspected the RDS and submitted a report to the Jal Shakti Ministry that the works can be completed within six months.“Telangana has no objection if the Centre completes the wo-rks. The moot question is whether the Centre can prevail upon AP and Karnataka?” asked a Telangana official, who was part of the KRMB team that visited the RDS thrice recently.

TS never got its share

The Bachawat Tribunal allocated 17.1 tmcft of water to RDS. The length of the main canal of RDS is 142 km of which the first 42 km are in Karnataka and the remaining 100 km in Telangana.The RDS canal is intended to provide irrigation and drinking water to Alampur Assembly segment. While the RDS canal is supposed to irrigate 87,500 acres in Alampur, not even 20,000 acres have got water in the history of RDS. 

The share of Telangana under RDS is 15.9 tmcft, but the actual realisation by the State has never crossed 5 tmcft. To overcome this historical injustice, the TRS government constructed Thummilla LIS at an estimated Rs 780 crore to irrigate 50,000 acres in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. 

Work on project began in 1946 

  •  RDS is an inter-state project constructed on Tungabhadra in Raichur district in Karnataka
  •  RDS canal was proposed by the Nizam government
  •  Work started in 1946 and completed in 1958
  •  The ayacut under the project is 93,379 acres.
  •  TRS chief K Chandr-asekhar Rao undertook a padayatra in support of RDS farmers from July 16 to July 25
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme Krishna River Management Board
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp