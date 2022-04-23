STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FGG seeks probe into encroachment of lands meant for public amenities

In a letter to the CM, FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy stated that some unscrupulous people have taken possession of 45 acres, including five acres meant for open spaces and community purposes. 

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to order an enquiry by Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement or any other appropriate agency into encroachment of plots earmarked for parks, schools and community purposes in Asbestos Colony of Kukatpally by the Kukatpally Municipality, HMDA staff, Registration Department with the connivance of political leaders and to punish the guilty. 

Around 100 plots were developed in 12 vacant open spaces and sold to the customers. The market value of these encroached lands is close to Rs 100 crore. These illegal plots were registered and constructions of houses and commercial complexes were started. In a letter to the CM, FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy stated that some unscrupulous people have taken possession of 45 acres, including five acres meant for open spaces and community purposes. 

