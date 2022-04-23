KNRHS gets flurry of court orders to admit PG pupils

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The row over blocking PG medical seats at KNRUHS seems to get murkier as the university has been receiving a number of court orders directing the authorities to admit the students under ‘stray vacancies’ segment of NEET PG counselling. One such order mentioned names of three students. When the university authorities contacted them following the court order, two of them said that they never moved the court and neither were they aware about who did it on their behalf.

Explaining the fiasco, Vice-Chancellor of KNRUHS Dr B Karunakar Reddy said, “These students had missed the deadline for registration for counselling. They may have approached the court to get some leniency. The court passed an order directing the university to register the students. The university officials contacted those students and asked them to visit the university on a specific date along with original certificates to complete the process. However, two of them said they never moved court.”

Suspecting a larger nexus at play, the V-C has now provided Warangal police Commissioner the details of the two students so that investigations can be conducted into the role of advocates as well.Initially as many as 45 seats were said to have been blocked. The officials later narrowed down the number to 34. “Of these 34 candidates, 14 have joined their respective colleges and vacated the seats. Another 20 are yet to join. If any of them vacates the seat after the last day of counselling after paying the exit fees, police will investigate whether they were only blocking the seats or have they genuinely found a better college elsewhere,” Dr Reddy said.

Another round of counselling

He further assured the students that they will not allow any seats meant for meritorious students to get after May 3, which is the last day of counselling. “As per the procedure, any merit-based seat that remains unfilled till the last day of counselling will convert into a management seat. However, since we have already pro-actively contacted the students and informed the police and Medical Counselling Committee, we will hold another round of counselling to ensure no meritorious student is left without a seat,” he said.

Common website

The university officials have also suggested a long-term solution to avoid repetition of such issues. The Central government should make a common website for uploading a list of candidates who have joined colleges across all States after each round of counselling. “We have decided to charge Rs 20 lakh as exit fee. However, in Karnataka we have seen that this method to avoid blockade of seats did not work. The only solution for this seems to be a common website, so that if any student has blocked seats in two place, it can be found,” he added.