TRS leader cons advocates, arrested

HANAMKONDA: The ruling TRS faced another blow on Friday when a Hanamkonda party leader and advocate Gudimalla Ravi Kumar was arrested on charges of misappropriating lands of his colleagues in Madikonda. Subedari Inspector A Raghavendra said that Ravi had collected Rs 10,000 each from about 500 advocates and developed plots on a 30-acre land under the aegis of Advocates Housing Co-operative Society. Thirty members of the society alleged that Ravi had misappropriated funds and was now saying that they wouldn’t be allotted any plots.

The complaint was received from the advocates who were left out in the cold. A case was registered under Sections 420, 409 and 406 of the IPC. Ravi Kumar has been sent to judicial remand, said Raghavendra.

However, TRS party leader Ravi Kumar alleged that Warangal MLA and Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar was behind the police complaint and had gotten him arrested. “He is jealous of my political growth and is instigating party workers. Using his political influence, Vinay Bhaskar forced the police to change a civil case against me to a criminal case,” alleged Ravi Kumar.

