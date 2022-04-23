STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSLPRB to use tech, make recruitment free of glitches

According to sources, like previous recruitments, attendance of the candidates will be marked by biometrics this time too, to avoid impersonation and other discrepancies.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recruitment to the police department to be taken up as a part of the latest job notification issued by the State government would rely much more on technology as compared to earlier. A slight change is also expected in the syllabus for the written exams, notification for which is likely to be issued soon. 

The notification being one of most anticipated and the government giving relaxations to certain categories of candidates, arrangements are being made to ensure the recruitment process remains error and discrepancy free, with minimum human intervention. This, the authorities hope, would be achieved using advanced technology systems, right from the written test till the completion of the entire process.

The recruitment for the police department will be conducted by Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). The board is also looking at the possibility of completing the recruitment for SI posts first and then for constable posts in all wings. 

According to sources, like previous recruitments, attendance of the candidates will be marked by biometrics this time too, to avoid impersonation and other discrepancies. Another important aspect, where there was scope for discrepancies, was physical events which include high jump, 100 metres run, long jump, shot put and 800 metres run.

