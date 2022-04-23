Youth slits throat of MCA student

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: In another shocking instance of violence against women, a youth who was angry with a 23-year-old MCA student for spurning his unwelcome advances, slashed her neck on Friday leaving her severely injured. The accused, identified as Md Azhar, committed the crime after gaining entry into the victim’s house when she was alone. He kept pestering her saying he was in love with her and asked her to reciprocate his feelings. When the 23-year-old victim asked him to leave the place as she was preparing for her exams, Azhar got angry. He brandished a knife and attacked her. The student, screaming for help, collapsed on the floor in a pool of blood. Though Azhar fled the scene, the police apprehended him later.

Hearing the victim’s cries for help, the neighbours entered the house only to find her lying on the floor, writhing in pain. They rushed her to MGM Hospital where the doctors stitched up the knife wound on her throat. Later, doctors declared that she was out of danger. According to Hanamkonda ACP M Jithender Reddy, the accused has been harassing the MCA student for a while now despite hearing a concrete ‘no’ in reply each time.

Instead of accepting that she wasn’t interested, Azhar got angrier each time and kept pursuing the victim. The victim, who is in the MCA Final Year at Kakatiya University, lives near Pochamma Gudi in Gandhi Nagar, Hanamkonda. Azhar, hails from Mondrai village in Sangem mandal of Warangal district.The victim lives in a rented house along with her mother, a daily wage labourer, and her father who works in a welding workshop in Hanamkonda.Police have launched a probe after registering a case under Section 307, 354 and 506 of IPC. A high-level team comprising senior doctors from different specialities like ENT, surgery, physicians has been formed to attend to the victim at MGM Hospital.