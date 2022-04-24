STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 Killed and 4 injured in a road accident in Peddapalli district

Two persons were killed and at least four were injured when a DCM van collided head-on with a Scorpio at Peddakalwala in Peddapalli Mandal.

Published: 24th April 2022 10:46 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A major road accident took place in Peddapalli district. Two persons were killed and at least four were injured when a DCM van collided head-on with a Scorpio at Peddakalwala in Peddapalli Mandal.
It belonged to a Maharashtra Mission Bhagiratha scheme pipeline worker, police identified.
According to locals, the accident took place when a van heading towards Karimnagar collided head-on with a load of mud pipes on its way to Karimnagar.

Injured persons with the help of locals and police shifted to Peddapalli Government Hospital for treatment. The bodies were also shifted to the mortuary at Peddapalli Government Hospital. A case has been registered and is being investigated, police said.

