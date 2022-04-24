STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

56 hours! GWMC sets up park in record time

Participating in a competition by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) authorities set up a park within 56 hours. 

Published: 24th April 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Children play at the park set up by the Warangal civic body in 56 hours | Express

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Participating in a competition by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) authorities set up a park within 56 hours. Among the 143 cities that participated in the marathon public space renovation challenge, the GWMC came out on the top and stood ahead of cities such as Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Kohima and Srinagar.

Located at MH Nagar of the 13th division, the park was set up in a slum area. Engineering wing officials erected mentally stimulating, tactile objects and balancing equipment for children. The competition by MoHUA was conducted on the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence and as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations undertaken by the Government of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp