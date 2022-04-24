56 hours! GWMC sets up park in record time

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Participating in a competition by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) authorities set up a park within 56 hours. Among the 143 cities that participated in the marathon public space renovation challenge, the GWMC came out on the top and stood ahead of cities such as Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Kohima and Srinagar.

Located at MH Nagar of the 13th division, the park was set up in a slum area. Engineering wing officials erected mentally stimulating, tactile objects and balancing equipment for children. The competition by MoHUA was conducted on the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence and as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations undertaken by the Government of India.