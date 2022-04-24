STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conmen pose as babus on apps to extort junior officials

Making a fast buck on WhatsApp using dubious methods has never been so easy.

Published: 24th April 2022

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making a fast buck on WhatsApp using dubious methods has never been so easy. Lately, slick operators are using the platform to collect money from the gullible, posing as IAS or IPS officers or people of repute.

The method is very simple and usually quite effective as there is no dearth of gullible people in the world. The conmen create fake WhatsApp profiles of VIPs and impersonate them seeking money. Though such incidents had taken place sporadically in the past, they have become a regular occurrence now.

Recently, fake profiles of Collectors of Narayanpet, Nirmal, Adilabad and Kumrumbheem-Asifabad districts have had a free run on the WhatsApp platform, calling up several officials who worked under these Collectors and people from other walks of life who know them, and ask for money under various pretexts.

The display images usually do the trick as the officials who are working under them or had worked in the past or had known them personally, usually answer such calls on impulse. With their glib talk, the conmen spin a yarn about why they need money. They seek money or gift vouchers of Rs 10,000. 

Victims doubt if officials will ask money online

Some people grew suspicious about the calls and reported them to the police as the officials whose DPs flash on their phones would not seek money in the first place and if any person receives such calls, they should contact tollfree number 1930.

One doctor in Adilabad fell prey and sent three gift vouchers worth `10,000 each. In a similar incident in Narayanpet district, a fraudster swindled a person of `2.40 lakh by impersonating the district Collector. The issue has since been reported to the police.

