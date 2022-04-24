STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Puvvada dares Revanth to prove scam in his college

Revath said  that Mamata Medical College too has figured in the PG Medical Seats’ scam.

Published: 24th April 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday lashed out at TPCC President A Revanth Reddy for levelling allegations against Mamata Medical College owned by him. Revanth said  that Mamata Medical College too has figured in the PG Medical Seats’ scam.

Reacting sharply to Revanth Reddy’s plea to Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan for action against Mamata Medical College in Khammam, the minister dared the PCC President to prove that scam took place in his college.

“We have been running the college in the most transparent manner. There is no scope for any scam in the college. If Revanth can prove that scam took place, I am ready to surrender the college to the government,” the Minister said. “If he fails, he should prostrate before me and apologise. Anyway, I am planning legal action against Revanth Reddy,” he added.

‘No Scope of Scam at Mamata Medical College’

Reacting sharply to Revanth Reddy’s plea to Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan for action against Mamata Medical College in Khammam, the minister dared the PCC President to prove that scam took place in his college. “We have been running the college in the most transparent manner. There is no scope for any scam in the college,” the State Transport Minister, who owns the college, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puvvada Ajay Kumar A Revanth Reddy
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp