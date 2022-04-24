Puvvada dares Revanth to prove scam in his college

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday lashed out at TPCC President A Revanth Reddy for levelling allegations against Mamata Medical College owned by him. Revanth said that Mamata Medical College too has figured in the PG Medical Seats’ scam.

Reacting sharply to Revanth Reddy’s plea to Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan for action against Mamata Medical College in Khammam, the minister dared the PCC President to prove that scam took place in his college.

“We have been running the college in the most transparent manner. There is no scope for any scam in the college. If Revanth can prove that scam took place, I am ready to surrender the college to the government,” the Minister said. “If he fails, he should prostrate before me and apologise. Anyway, I am planning legal action against Revanth Reddy,” he added.

‘No Scope of Scam at Mamata Medical College’

