'Adugula Bhajana' turns out to be pleasant surprise for Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

NARAYANPET: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was in for a pleasant surprise on Sunday, with children presenting a local folk dance in perfect sync. The children, all aged between 6 and 10, performed a dance locally called 'Adugula Bhajana' in Narayanpet in which bhajans are sung with two persons playing drums and the performers (children in this case), holding a musical instrument which makes the sound of multiple small brass bells in one hand, and a piece of cloth in their other hand.

They jump in synchronous steps, striking the bells and waiving the cloth, forming a circle around the drummers, moving around in circles as they make the steps. This folk art form has survived because of the village's 'Natya Mandali' teaching these kids and giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent during events like the padayatra.

Young couple makes hay as sun shines

NARAYANPET: The sun was clearly shining on Govindamma and Narsimhulu, a young couple from Kothapalli village of Narva mandal, who utilised the opportunity created by Bandi Sanjay's padayatra to make some extra money.

They drove their antique-looking vehicle modified to mount a sugarcane presser and sold freshly squeezed juice at Rs 20 a glass. Needless to say, the couple did much better business than they could hope for during their daily rounds of Narva and Amarchinta towns.