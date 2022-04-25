STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

'Adugula Bhajana' turns out to be pleasant surprise for Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bhajans are sung with two persons playing drums and the performers (children in this case), holding a musical instrument which makes the sound of multiple small brass bells in one hand.

Published: 25th April 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses an impromptu public meeting in Narva mandal

Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses an impromptu public meeting in Narva mandal. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NARAYANPET: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was in for a pleasant surprise on Sunday, with children presenting a local folk dance in perfect sync. The children, all aged between 6 and 10, performed a dance locally called 'Adugula Bhajana' in Narayanpet in which bhajans are sung with two persons playing drums and the performers (children in this case), holding a musical instrument which makes the sound of multiple small brass bells in one hand, and a piece of cloth in their other hand.

They jump in synchronous steps, striking the bells and waiving the cloth, forming a circle around the drummers, moving around in circles as they make the steps. This folk art form has survived because of the village's 'Natya Mandali' teaching these kids and giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent during events like the padayatra.

Young couple makes hay as sun shines

NARAYANPET: The sun was clearly shining on Govindamma and Narsimhulu, a young couple from Kothapalli village of Narva mandal, who utilised the opportunity created by Bandi Sanjay's padayatra to make some extra money.  

They drove their antique-looking vehicle modified to mount a sugarcane presser and sold freshly squeezed juice at Rs 20 a glass. Needless to say, the couple did much better business than they could hope for during their daily rounds of Narva and Amarchinta towns.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adugula Bhajana Bandi Sanjay Kumar Telangana BJP
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp