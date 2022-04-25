STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Include all govt schools in ‘Mana Badi’: Teachers

Published: 25th April 2022 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The Democratic Teachers Federation (DTF) has demanded all government schools be included in the Mana Ooru, Mana Badi/Mana Basti, Mana Badi scheme and adequate funds be allocated.

DTF state president Raghushankar Reddy on Sunday said thousands of teacher posts and hundreds of supervisory posts remain vacant due to non-promotion of teachers for the last seven years. He demanded that these posts be filled immediately through promotions. The DTF held its 14th council meeting at the ZP conference hall here where members discussed the reports submitted by district general secretary T Tirupati Reddy.

The State government included some schools by diverting from other schemes. Also, one-time allocation of funds to schools is not right, the meeting opined. Every year, about 20 per cent of the Budget should be allocated to the education sector for the genuine development of the State, the meeting said. 

