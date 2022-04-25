Telangana: Ghanpur police SI suspended after youth kills himself

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: A Sub-Inspector with Ghanpur police station, G Uday Kiran, was suspended for his alleged irresponsible behaviour that lead to the suicide of a youngster. Additional DGP (North Zone) and in-charge DIG (Warangal Range) Y Nagi Reddy issued orders to this effect on Sunday.

The victim, Pendyala Prasanth, killed himself by consuming pesticide on April 12 in Bandarupally village under Mulugu district police station limits. According to the complaint, Prasanth had accompanied his nephew Nippani Sravan to purchase a motorcycle with the option of monthly repayment on April 10. A day later, they approached a private financier to obtain a No-Objection Certificate.

However, the financier and showroom owner Mothukuri Srinivas entered into a heated argument with Sravan over his pending dues and even beat him. Later, Srinivas lodged a complaint against Prasanth and Sravan at Ghanpur police station.

On April 11, they were asked to appear before Uday Kiran, who reportedly threatened them of dire consequences of they didn’t pay the dues, and asked them to report to him the next day. However, allegedly under stress that he would be tortured by the police, he consumed pesticide. After battling for days, he passed away on Saturday.

