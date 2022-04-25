STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana set to export 5,000 tonnes of mangoes

In this regard, the department of horticulture, in coordination with APEDA, is going to organise a buyer-seller meeting between farmers and exporters.

Published: 25th April 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mango vendors.(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is expected to export nearly 5,000 tonnes of mangoes worth Rs 65 crore in the ongoing season.

During the year 2021-22, the total horticulture produce exported from the State stood at 10,272 tonnes, including 144 tonne mangoes. In this regard, the department of horticulture, in coordination with APEDA, is going to organise a buyer-seller meeting between farmers and exporters.

Farmers from about 11 districts such as Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Medak, Wanaparthy, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial and Jagtial can make use of this initiative to meet exporters from around the country. "This is a good opportunity for the farmers to sell their produce. The exporters, traders and farmers can interact and decide on rates for the benefit of farmers," they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana mango Mango export
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp