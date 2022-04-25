Telangana set to export 5,000 tonnes of mangoes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is expected to export nearly 5,000 tonnes of mangoes worth Rs 65 crore in the ongoing season.

During the year 2021-22, the total horticulture produce exported from the State stood at 10,272 tonnes, including 144 tonne mangoes. In this regard, the department of horticulture, in coordination with APEDA, is going to organise a buyer-seller meeting between farmers and exporters.

Farmers from about 11 districts such as Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Medak, Wanaparthy, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial and Jagtial can make use of this initiative to meet exporters from around the country. "This is a good opportunity for the farmers to sell their produce. The exporters, traders and farmers can interact and decide on rates for the benefit of farmers," they said.