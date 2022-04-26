3rd SHE Shuttle to boost confidence of employees at Genome Valley

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maud Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday launched the third SHE Shuttle for the women employees in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. It would operate from Lalgadi Malakpet, Genome Valley, Turkapally to Alwal

The latest technology-driven security system, all-women passengers and an absolutely free ride make the SHE Shuttle a dream transport for many women working in pharmaceutical firms. Employees can also continuously monitor the real-time movement of the SHE Shuttles.

This was the 12th SHE Shuttle launch by the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in Hyderabad. Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC, said “The SCSC is very happy to launch the third SHE Shuttle from Genome Valley within three months of launching the first Shuttle in December 2021.”

Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Managing Director Narasimha Reddy said the TSIIC was happy to support the initiative. “We have received a lot of requests to launch a SHE Shuttle from Alwal to Turkapally and today we are happy to fulfil the wish of many women who travel from Alwal to Genome Valley every day,” he said