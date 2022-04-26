STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre’s move to restrict power exchange nixed by Telangana High Court

Telangana Discoms approached High Court against the proceedings and submitted that the Electricity Act 2003 is a self-contained code.

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Radha Rani of Telangana High Court, on Monday, stayed the proceedings issued by Union Ministry of Power and Power System Operations Corporation seeking to declare the proceedings issued by the later, which refrained Discoms from power exchange.

Telangana Discoms approached High Court against the proceedings and submitted that the Electricity Act 2003 is a self-contained code. Furthermore, Section (3) of the Act obligates the Government of India to issue Electricity Policy, National Tariff Policy and Electricity Plans.

Primary object of National Tariff Policy issued in 2006 and 2016 is to provide power to consumers at lowest possible price.The Discoms further stated that, as they have signed long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with several generating stations at a tariff which is approved by the appropriate Commissions. 

