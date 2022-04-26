STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

City turns pink ahead of TRS plenary, citizens see red

However, the Directorate of  Enforcement Vigilance Disaster Management (EVDM) has chosen to remain a mute spectator to the large scale erection of these banners. 

Published: 26th April 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Several TRS hoardings and banners have come up across the city

Several TRS hoardings and banners have come up across the city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While massive arrangements are being made for the upcoming plenary session of the TRS party at HICC on April 27 to celebrate its 21st anniversary, hundreds of banners, cut-outs, flexis and balloons of TRS party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and working president K T Rama Rao have been put up on the main roads of the city by Ministers and party functionaries. However, the Directorate of  Enforcement Vigilance Disaster Management (EVDM) has chosen to remain a mute spectator to the large scale erection of these banners. 

Citizens from different parts of the city have started uploading the unauthorised advertisements on Twitter and are urging the EVDM to take necessary action and penalising them. However, the EVDM authorities instead of penalising TRS leaders and issuing challans, merely mention: ‘’Your post is accepted, our Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) will generate e-challans shortly.’’ 

‘’Respected sir, a big cut-out has come up in Taranka close to Aradhana theatre. Such cut-outs may increase the chance of accidents. Please take action and remove it’,’ Vishal tweeted. ‘’Here is an illegal hoarding @alwal Can we expect any fine for this ? Or else any exemptions as it is in pink colour?’’,  Yadagiri Reddy L tweeted. ‘’Pls take action, they have zero respect towards public safety. Fines are not gonna change these people. Location: Hitex road,” SuReSh MaNnE tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Party Banner CM Rao EVDM
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp