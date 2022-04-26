City turns pink ahead of TRS plenary, citizens see red

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While massive arrangements are being made for the upcoming plenary session of the TRS party at HICC on April 27 to celebrate its 21st anniversary, hundreds of banners, cut-outs, flexis and balloons of TRS party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and working president K T Rama Rao have been put up on the main roads of the city by Ministers and party functionaries. However, the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance Disaster Management (EVDM) has chosen to remain a mute spectator to the large scale erection of these banners.

Citizens from different parts of the city have started uploading the unauthorised advertisements on Twitter and are urging the EVDM to take necessary action and penalising them. However, the EVDM authorities instead of penalising TRS leaders and issuing challans, merely mention: ‘’Your post is accepted, our Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) will generate e-challans shortly.’’

‘’Respected sir, a big cut-out has come up in Taranka close to Aradhana theatre. Such cut-outs may increase the chance of accidents. Please take action and remove it’,’ Vishal tweeted. ‘’Here is an illegal hoarding @alwal Can we expect any fine for this ? Or else any exemptions as it is in pink colour?’’, Yadagiri Reddy L tweeted. ‘’Pls take action, they have zero respect towards public safety. Fines are not gonna change these people. Location: Hitex road,” SuReSh MaNnE tweeted.