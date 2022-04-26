CM Chandrasekhar Rao visits Shiva temple in Yadadri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Sobha on Monday took part in Maha Kumbabhishekam of newly-renovated Parvatavardini Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Yadadri. The couple also participated in the Purnahuti of the programme. He performed abhishekam of the Shiva Lingam. The Shiva temple is located inside the premises of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.Rao also participated in various rituals conducted as part of the reopening of the Siva temple. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and others were present on the occasion.