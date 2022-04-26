Even if all parties unite, BJP can’t be defeated: BJP State Chief Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday asserted that even if all the political parties were to unite, they wouldn’t be able to stop the saffron party’s wave across the nation. Addressing a huge public gathering at Makthal in Mahbubnagar district, as part of the Praja Sangrama Yatra, he asked the Congress leaders to ‘accept the fact’ that their leadership has accepted TRS as its ally. “It will be of no surprise that the TRS has allied with Congress, given its history. State’s Congress leaders should come to terms with the reality that TRS is their ally. These same leaders who tried to peddle the narrative that BJP and TRS had secret understanding should now realise this,” he said, while referring to the political strategist Prashant Kishor’s (PK) meeting with leaders of TRS and Congress.

“The TRS, fearing the BJP, won’t shy away with becoming allies even with the Congress. However, KCR must understand that nothing would help him, including PK,” Sanjay Kumar said. Refuting reports that Sanjay Kumar might take a two-day-long break, the party spokesperson said the BJP State chief fell ill and was receiving medical attention and has decided to conitue the padayatra.