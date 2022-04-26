STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Even if all parties unite, BJP can’t be defeated: BJP State Chief Bandi

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday asserted that even if all the political parties were to unite, they wouldn’t be able to stop the saffron party’s wave across the nation.

Published: 26th April 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday asserted that even if all the political parties were to unite, they wouldn’t be able to stop the saffron party’s wave across the nation. Addressing a huge public gathering at Makthal in Mahbubnagar district, as part of the Praja Sangrama Yatra, he asked the Congress leaders to ‘accept the fact’ that their leadership has accepted TRS as its ally. “It will be of no surprise that the TRS has allied with Congress, given its history. State’s Congress leaders should come to terms with the reality that TRS is their ally. These same leaders who tried to peddle the narrative that BJP and TRS had secret understanding should now realise this,” he said, while referring to the political strategist Prashant Kishor’s (PK) meeting with leaders of TRS and Congress. 

 “The TRS, fearing the BJP, won’t shy away with becoming allies even with the Congress. However, KCR must understand that nothing would help him, including PK,” Sanjay Kumar said. Refuting reports that Sanjay Kumar might take a two-day-long break, the party spokesperson said the BJP State chief fell ill and was receiving medical attention and has decided to conitue the padayatra. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp