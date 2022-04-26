STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Growing cotton more profitable: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy urged farmers to cultivate cotton instead of paddy as there was a huge demand for cotton in the international market.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy urged farmers to cultivate cotton instead of paddy as there was a huge demand for cotton in the international market. He said that the demand for the cotton would not reduce in the international market for the next three to four years. He was speaking at the farmers’ awareness programme at Agriculture University on Monday. 

