Growing cotton more profitable: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Published: 26th April 2022 03:57 AM | Last Updated: 26th April 2022 03:57 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy urged farmers to cultivate cotton instead of paddy as there was a huge demand for cotton in the international market. He said that the demand for the cotton would not reduce in the international market for the next three to four years. He was speaking at the farmers’ awareness programme at Agriculture University on Monday.