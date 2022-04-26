NIMS doctors in Telangana reconstruct 40-year-old’s food pipe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an extraordinary feat, doctors at NIMS hospital reconstructed the entire food pipe of a man who had lost it to recurring cancer and four year of chemotherapy. While as such cases are not very rare, it has probably happened for the first time that a government-aided hospital successfully completed such a complex procedure of creating the entire food pipe and linking large intestine with the mouth of a patient. After the procedure, the 40-year-old patient from Jagtial was able to eat on his own after three years. He was dependent on a Ryle’s tube for injection of liquid food through nasal canal.

Explaining the case, Professor Dr N Bheerappa of the department of surgical gastroenterology said that when the patient came to NIMS he had already undergone a procedure called tracheostomy where a hole was made in his windpipe, and a Ryle’s tube was attached to facilitate feeding. He had developed a mouth cancer and a condition called trachea-esophageal fistula, which is an abnormal connection between food pipe and windpipe leading to difficulty in swallowing and persistent cough.

“In 2020, he developed a second cancer involving his tongue, which required a major surgery. The left side of his jaw and half of his tongue and mouth were removed,” the doctor said. “We initially scanned his entire body to confirm that the cancer was completely eradicated. After that we conducted the surgery. The food pipe was reconstructed using skin and muscles from his chest. We disconnect abnormal openings and reconstructed the food pipe with colonic interposition,” he added.

“As the patient’s food pipe tissues were unhealthy due to the previous radiotherapy, he underwent colonic interposition which is a major reconstructive procedure involving creation of a new conduit using large intestine,” he added.With the latest surgery, the department has completed 400 colonic interposition procedures — most of them free of cost — in three decades.