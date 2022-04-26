Notification issued for 16,614 posts in Telangana Home Department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four notifications for direct recruitment of 16,614 posts under the Home Department of Telangana were issued by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Monday. This includes the recruitment for posts in the Police, Fire and Prisons departments. This is the first notification after the State government in March 2022 announced to issue notifications for 80,039 posts in various government departments.

In posts for constables and SI in the civil category, 33 per cent posts are reserved for women, while 10 per cent of the posts in the Armed Reserve wing are reserved for women candidates. “The reservation for women will be a horizontal reservation following the principle of sufficiency i.e, the posts shall be adjusted proportionately in the respective category to which the women candidate belongs. In the event of non-availability of eligible women candidates, the vacancies reserved for them shall not be carried forward for the succeeding recruitment and shall be filled by men of respective communal category,” according to the notification.

Further in a major relief with respect to physical events, the 800 m running which was earlier supposed to be completed in three minutes, has been changed to 1,600 m running in and has to be completed in 7.15 minutes. For women candidates, the 100 metres running event was replaced with an 800 m running which has to be completed in 5.12 minutes.

Suppression of material facts or withholding any factual information in the application form or attestation form will disqualify the candidate from being considered for appointment. In the event of any information being found false or incorrect or ineligibility being detected at any time even after appointment, they will be discharged from service without any notice, the notification read. Aspiring Candidates can apply online on officials website www.tslprb.in May 2 to 22.

List of vacancies Sub-Inspectors:

SI Civil : 414 l SI AR: 66

RSI SAR CPL: 23

RSI TSSP: 23 l SI SPF: 12

SI IT & Communications: 22

SI PTO:3 l ASI FPB: 8

SFO (Fire) : 26

Deputy Jailor: 8

Police Constables (PC):