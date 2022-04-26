Prashant Kishor will split with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to political strategist Prashant Kishor’s weekend (Saturday & Sunday) meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy opined that this would be the last meeting between the duo, as PK would now work for the Congress. Revanth stated on Monday that the day when he would hold a joint press conference with Kishor on Congress’s poll strategy is not too far off.

“Take it from me. Prashant Kishor will not be working for the TRS from now on. He will have no relation with the TRS. In fact, you will be hearing from PK asking people to ensure that the TRS loses the next elections.”