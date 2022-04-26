STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revanth PIL seeks transfer of drugs case to CBI

The petitioner contended that the Task Force Police raided the Pub and seized five grams of cocaine, arrested the manager and one of the pub owners.

Published: 26th April 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Congress MP Anumula Revanth Reddy has filed a fresh PIL in Telangana High Court seeking a direction to transfer the investigation into the latest drug bust case which occurred on April 3, 2022 at “Pudding & Mink” pub located inside Radisson Blu, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad to specialised agencies such as the Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Economic Intelligence Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.  A case was registered in Banjara Hills Police Station.

The petitioner contended that the Task Force Police raided the Pub and seized five grams of cocaine, arrested the manager and one of the pub owners. The accused are prominent persons including those from Tollywood and kin of politicians and senior IPS officers from AP.  

The Pub was serving liquor beyond permitted time and the police without collecting the samples from the accused and subjecting them to medical test, let them off. As the accused hail from influential families in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the investigation into the drugs case may not go in the right manner. Hence, the petitioner seeks a direction to transfer the case to specialized agencies. The PIL is likely to come up for hearing within a day or two. 

