Seven injured in KTPS explosion in Telangana

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY : Seven contract employees suffered burn injuries in a fire accident at one of the blocks in Kakatiya Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Ghanpur mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district late on Monday night. According to sources, the mishap occurred when a fire broke out in the boiler of the 500 MW unit. The injured workers were identified as Mahender, Venkateshwarlu, Sai Kumar, Seetharamulu, Veera Swamy and Venkataswamy, all from Vijayawada.

The condition of Veera Swamy and Venkatswamy is said to be critical and they have been shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for better treatment. The remaining five workers have been sent to Jayashankar Bhupalpally Government Area Hospital. After being informed about the mishap, the KTPS rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation.The sources said that when the fire broke out, the workers tried to close the boiler’s door. However, they sustained burn injuries in the process.Express tried to reach KTPS officials but there was no response from them.

