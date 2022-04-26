Telangana government notifies change in TSPSC exam pattern

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After dispensing with the interviews for all Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examinations, the State government has now changed the entire examination pattern. For Group-1 main examination, including the written test on the Telangana movement and formation of the State, the maximum marks will be 900. The main examination for group-1, being notified for the first time after the formation of the State, will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a government order (GO 55) to this effect on Monday. The order notifies modifications in the examination. The Group-1 exam will be conducted for aspirants of 19 types of posts, including Deputy Collector and Mandal Parishad Development Officer.

There will be a preliminary test (objective type) comprising general studies and mental ability. This test is meant for short-listing the number of candidates to be admitted to written (main) examination. The marks secured in the preliminary test will not be counted for ranking, as it is only for qualifying for the main exam. The Group-1 posts will be allotted as per the multi-zone. The number of candidates appearing for the examination will be at least fifty times more than the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone.

TELANGANA MOVEMENT

For Group-1 and Group-2 examinations, paper-4 will be on Telangana movement and the formation of State. The new syllabus for the paper-4 including the idea of Telangana (1948-1970), mobilising phase (1971-1990) and the formation of Telangana State (1991-2014). For Group-3 examinations, the syllabus includes socio-cultural history of Telangana, formation of the State, economy and development, and issues of development and change.

The Group-2 will be conducted for the aspirats of 16 types of posts, including Municipal Commissioner and assistant section officer. The maximum marks for group-2 exam are 600. For Group-3 and Group-4 exams, the maximum marks will be 450 and 300 respectively. All these exams will also be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu.