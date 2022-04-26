Telangana moves to Category 1 of malaria eradication

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State has seen a gradual yet steady decline in malaria cases. On Monday, Telangana was officially moved from Category 2 of the National Framework for Malaria Elimination (NFME) to Category 1, which implies its transformation from the pre-eradication to eradication stage.

According to the latest data, the State has shown a 39.9 per cent reduction in malaria cases in December 2021. As per the monthly malaria monitoring data, there was a decline of 39.9 per cent decline of Total Positive Cases in Telangana till December 2021 as compared to the last three years’ average.

The State in 2021, recorded 877 cases of malaria, much lower than average of the last three years, 1157, as per the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme. The Test positivity Rate (TPR) has fallen to 0.03 in December 2021 as compared to the previous three years’ average of 0.04. In most of the months of 2021, the TPR was as low as 0.02. The disease is however restricted to the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu.

There have been zero deaths due to Malaria in the State since 2017. Since then, the State has also recorded declining cases of malaria, except the marginal rise in 2021. While the number of malaria cases in 2017 was 2,688, the State only saw 1,792 cases in 2018, and 1,711 in 2019. In a big dip, the State only registered 870 cases in 2020, while 877 cases were recorded in 2021.

TELANGANA’S EFFORTS TO CONTROL MALARIA HAILED

A team from the State malaria control programme were felicitated in New Delhi on Monday by the officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoFHW) on the occasion of World Malaria Day. State Health Minister Harish Rao congratulated the team and hailed the State’s efforts in controlling the disease by means of better sanitation measures, removal of debris and waste, conducting dedicated programmes across Telangana