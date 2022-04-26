STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Termination of 900 teachers leads to protest at DSE office in Telangana

The teachers complained they haven’t been paid for the last six to seven months.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 937 teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyala (KGBV) schools were suddenly terminated on Monday, without any prior intimation, leading to a massive protest at the Directorate of School Education. All of the laid off teachers were from PGCRT (Post-graduate contract residential teacher) and CRT (Contract residential teacher) categories who had been recruited on temporary contract basis. The government suddenly terminated their contracts leaving hundreds of families the lurch. 

The teachers complained they haven’t been paid for the last six to seven months. “We are shocked by this move. Already, we have not been receiving our salaries for the last six to seven months. We had already raised our grievances with the authorities, but to no avail. We had been hired with the promise that we will be paid on par with the permanent staff. When PRC was announced, 30% hike was given to the permanent staff, and we were left out,” said one of the protesting teacher. At present, of the 937 terminated teachers, 70 per cent are PGCRT teachers who were recruited to teach intermediate classes. The move is likely to impact the upcoming exams of those classes starting from May 6.

