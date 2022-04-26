TRS bags 29 of 30 Assembly segments in recent i-pac survey

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday said that a recent survey conducted in 30 Assembly segments suggest that TRS will win 29 of them in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media persons after inspecting the arrangements for the celebration of party’s foundation day to be held at HICC on Wednesday, Srinivas Yadav said that the sample survey was conducted by I-PAC in 30 Assembly segments, of which the TRS would win 29 seats, the survey indicated.

He, however, added that the TRS was not depended on any strategists and that the TRS was enjoying lot of public support. “As the country’s politics has been changing, we are also utilising the services of some poll strategists, he said, recalling that the TRS was in power for the second consecutive time. He said that in the last Lok Sabha elections, the party won majority of the seats in Telangana State.

The TRS has also bagged all the Zilla Parishad posts and won most of the Municipal chairperson polls.

When asked whether TRS was weak in the rest of Assembly seats as the survey was conducted only in 30 of them, Talasani replied in negative. In response he asked the reporter, “Do you have the copy of the report with you?”

Notably, the ruling TRS has singed an agreement with the I-PAC, an organisation run by election strategist Prashant Kishor, for the 2023 Assembly elections. A TRS leader said that the I-PAC would help the party to connect with more people. According to party sources, the party won’t field many new candidates in the upcoming elections.