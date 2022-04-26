STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS bags 29 of 30 Assembly segments in recent i-pac survey

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday said that a recent survey conducted in 30 Assembly segments suggest that TRS will win 29 of them in the upcoming elections.

Published: 26th April 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purposes only

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday said that a recent survey conducted in 30 Assembly segments suggest that TRS will win 29 of them in the upcoming elections.
Speaking to the media persons after inspecting the arrangements for the celebration of party’s foundation day to be held at HICC on Wednesday, Srinivas Yadav said that the sample survey was conducted by I-PAC in 30 Assembly segments, of which the TRS would win 29 seats, the survey indicated. 

He, however, added that the TRS was not depended on any strategists and that the TRS was enjoying lot of public support. “As the country’s politics has been changing, we are also utilising the services of some poll strategists, he said, recalling that the TRS was in power for the second consecutive time. He said that in the last Lok Sabha elections, the party won majority of the seats in Telangana State. 

The TRS has also bagged all the Zilla Parishad posts and won most of the Municipal chairperson polls. 
When asked whether TRS was weak in the rest of Assembly seats as the survey was conducted only in 30 of them, Talasani replied in negative. In response he asked the reporter, “Do you have the copy of the report with you?” 

Notably, the ruling TRS has singed an agreement with the I-PAC, an organisation run by election strategist Prashant Kishor, for the 2023 Assembly elections. A TRS leader said that the I-PAC would help the party to connect with more people. According to party sources, the party won’t field many new candidates in the upcoming elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Animal Husbandry Minister
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp