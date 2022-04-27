A sense of shock continues to prevail as injured workers writhe from explosion in Telangana

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: A day after the fire mishap ripped the boiler apart at the Kakatiya Thermal Power Station (KTPS) here, the workers who were injured in the blaze are still in a shock on their private hospital beds on Mulugu Road in Hanamkonda.

K Satyanarayana, the father of Sai Kumar who is one of the workers who suffered 15 percent burns, said that even after the mishap, the private company which hired the workers for the KTPS kept acting cagey and did not respond. “When I spoke to Lawrence, one of the officials of the company - Brothers Engineering and Erectors Lt - he cut the line without giving any information, Satyanarayana said.

He is worried about his son’s future. “He is 22 and now he is on a hospital bed. He is 22 and is yet to be married. He is our breadwinner. I do not know if he would be able to work again,” he said. Seven workers were injured in the mishap, three of them critically. Those whose condition was critical were shifted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad while the remaining four workers are in the private hospital on Mulugu Road in Hanamkonda.

Meanwhile, Brothers Engineering and Erectors Limited Engineer Lawrence said that the blaze occurred when one of the GENCO engineers opened one of the boiler doors to remove an iron piece from inside. He said his company hired seven workers to change the gearbox and other repair works of the boiler. “We had no way to remove the iron piece which was struck in the boiler, noticing the noise of the iron, the KTPS authorities, and Genco engineers opened one of the boiler doors to remove the iron piece from the boiler which led to flames engulfed the entire boiler site. The workers who were in the direction of the spread of the flame were injured. The doctors said they would discharge the injured victims after 48 hours.

He said that the trouble began when the seven workers hired by his company reached Kakatiya Thermal Power Station (KTPS) on Monday morning and began changing the gearbox of the boiler. The workers are from Suraram, Burgamphad villages of Palwancha from Bhadradri Kothagudem district.TS Transco and TS Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao visited the private hospital in Hyderabad and comforted those undergoing treatment.