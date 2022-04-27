Bandi Sanjay's 21 questions to KCR on election manifestos  promises

By Express News Service

On a day when TRS is celebrating it’s 21st Plenary, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has posed 21 questions to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, demanding the latter to answer the people of Telangana why he has failed to fulfill the promises he has made in 2014 and 2018 election manifestos, and other assurances given to the people.

1) Are you willing to release a white paper on how many promises made in 2014 and 2018 manifestos have you fulfilled? Are you ready for a debate on the manifestos?

2) You had promised to provide employment to a person from every family, but you have given jobs to five persons in your family. Is it not true?

3) To how many unemployed youths have you given an unemployment honorarium of Rs 3,016 till now? If not, when are you planning to fulfill that promise?

4) Biswal Committee had identified 1,91,000 vacant positions in government departments, but you have promised to fill only 81,000 positions. Is this not cheating the youth of Telangana?

5) What happened to the promise of giving pattas to podu lands and implementing 10 per cent reservations to tribals?

6) Don’t you see your government’s failure in giving three-acre land to Dalits and tribals, and failing to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme across the state?

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at the TRS party's 21st pleanery. (Photo | EPS)

7) When will you make Dalit the chief minister? Will you at least make a Dalit the president of your party? Is it not true that you have cheated SCs and STs by diverting their sub-plan funds? When are you planning to complete the construction of 125-feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar?

8) When are you planning to implement BC Bandhu? Are you ready for a debate on funds allotted and spent through BC Corporation? When will you release Rs 3,000 crore fees reimbursement scholarships for BC students? When will you build self-respect buildings for BC communities?

9) You had promised to irrigate 1 lakh acres in every assembly constituency in 2014 manifesto. In the last 8 years, in how many constituencies were you able to achieve it? Can you release the details if any?

10) Around 30,000 farmers have committed suicide in Telangana in the last 8 years as per official numbers. How do you answer this?

11) As per our information with us, still there are 31 lakh farmers waiting for their crop loans to be waived off. By when are you planning to waive it fully?

12) Was it not you who had threatened farmers that they would have to commit suicide if they cultivated paddy in Rabi and confused them? Why did you shed crocodile tears later and tried to blame it on the Centre? Is this not your incompetence?

13) The people of Telangana believe that Pragathi Bhavan has become a hotspot for corruption, where the corrupt have been ruling the roost. Is it not true that your family’s earnings have increased by a lakh times in the last 8 years? Are you ready to debate it?

14) In the name of redesigning Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, have you not siphoned tens of thousands of crores? Are you ready to produce documents related to Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, power purchases, power projects in the state and the sale of government lands in front of all-party committee and debate it?

15) In the last 8 years, how many 2bhk houses have you constructed and how many have you given to the poor? Can you show us the papers?

TRS party 21st pleanery at HICC in Hyderabad on Wednesday. TRS president and CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and other cabinet ministers along 2800 eleted representatives participated. (Photo | EPS)

16) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned 2,91,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna to Telangana. How many have you constructed? How many 2bhk houses have you constructed in Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet constituencies and how many have your constructed in the rest of 116 constituencies? Can you make public information regarding the same?

17) Are you ready to debate with us how many funds were given to Telangana by the Centre for various welfare schemes in the state?

18) What happened to the election manifesto promises of reopening Nizam Sugar Factory, establishing of a sugarcane research centre in Nizamabad, and a fish research centre in Palamuru region?

19) Are you ready to order a judicial inquiry into crores looted as a commission by TRS leaders in Mission Kakatiya? Are the CAG’s findings on irregularities in Mission Kakatiya not true?

20) Is it not true that you have deceived Telangana by agreeing that Telangana’s share in Krishna River waters was only 299 TMC, when it was supposed to be 575 TMC?

21) What is the price of petrol and diesel in BJP ruled states and how much is it in Telangana? Is it not true that the fuel prices are the highest in Telangana? Are you ready for a debate on this?