Buzz in Telangana state govt circles over EBRTS gaining ground 

S Bachanjeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the buzz in officials circles is to be believed, it is just a matter of time Telangana government clears the air whether it will go ahead with the Light Rail Transit System (LRTS) from KPHB to Narsingi, a distance of 25.40 km, or the Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) project from Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) to Financial District, a distance of 15 km. While the EBRTS was reportedly put in cold storage, there is a buzz that the project is very much on the cards since doubts have been cast by experts on the viability of the LRTS.

Earlier, the government was in favour of the LRTS, keeping in view the advantages it offered over the EBRTS. The LRTS was said to meet the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, it was to be a self-sustainable, safe and green public transport system providing a hassle-free journey to travellers between KPHB and Narsingi, connecting the Hitec City and Financial District.

However, the fact that the Rs 2,500 crore needed for the EBRTS project was to be raised through Public-Private Partnership is said to have swung the decision in its favour, sources said. The 22-km EBRTS will have 23 stops and it aims to resolve the traffic congestion along the Metro corridor.The Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority, a wing of HMDA has submitted a detailed report to the State for approval. As and when the government gives the green signal, the MAUD department will initiate the work.