Centre meddling with Telangana state power purchases: Energy Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Discoms got relief from the High Court on purchasing power from the exchange, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday accused the Centre of “unnecessarily meddling with the power purchases of the State”.“The Centre, NLDC or SLDC have no role to play in the power purchase,” he told reporters in Suryapet.

When the Discoms filed bids to purchase power from the exchange, a private power company, citing non-payment of dues for the conventional power purchased by the Telangana Discoms, urged the Centre to direct the exchange not to sell power to Telangana. However, the High Court on Monday made it very clear that the Centre had no role to play in the matter and stayed its orders.Reacting to this on Tuesday, Jagadish Reddy accused the Centre of creating hurdles for the TS Discoms in procuring the power. “The BJP government’s conspiracies against Telangana reached its peak,” Jagadish Reddy alleged.

He alleged that the Union Power Minister issued oral instructions initially to the exchange not to sell power to Telangana. As his efforts failed, the Central government then issued written orders. “The BJP is unable to provide adequate power in Modi’s Gujarat. The Gujarat government declared power holidays. To hush up the failures in the power sector in Gujarat and other BJP-ruled States,” he said.