Chit fund employee ends life in Telangana after alleged harassment by TRS leader

An abetment to suicide case has been registered against Mallareddy and investigations are on, said a Vanasthalipuram police official

Published: 27th April 2022

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A chit fund staffer ended his life after alleged harassment by his employer Kota Mallareddy, a TRS leader from Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Gangadhari Satyanarayana, 46, who was working for Vijaya Durga Finance company, owned by Mallareddy allegedly hanged himself at his home in Vanasthalipuram of Rachakonda comissionerate in the city.

Mallareddy's wife Pushpalatha is the ZPTC of Pochampally. An abetment to suicide case has been registered against Mallareddy and investigations are on, said a Vanasthalipuram police official.

They said for the past two years, the victim has been working in the private chit fund company, owned by Mallareddy. Three days ago, Mallareddy called up the victim over phone and called him to the office.

Mallareddy blamed the victim for some missing accounts and also said that the victim had taken the money from the chit fund office.

Mallareddy also abused him in filthy language and forcibly took his mobile phone and bike.

The victim returned home and explained to his wife how Mallareddy ill-treated him and since then he did not go to work.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday he was found hanging from the ceiling fan at their house. His wife who saw him hanging brought him down with the help of the house owner and neighbours, but he had died by then. Based on a complaint from Satyanarayana's wife, police registered a case and started an investigation.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

