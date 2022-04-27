Cracks within Congress ranks surface ahead of Rahul’s visit

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cracks within Congress party have surfaced days ahead of the Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana. State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, who chairs preparatory meetings in erstwhile district headquarters was reportedly denied visit to Nalgonda by senior party leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The latter who recently was appointed as the party’s ‘star campaigner’ even asked Nalgonda in-charge J Geetha Reddy to avoid visiting the district.

Revanth Reddy, who chaired preparatory meetings in district headquarters of Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam and Hyderabad, was also supposed to visit Nalgonda on Wednesday. However, N Uttam Kumar and Komatireddy blocked his path to Nalgonda, saying that they would make efforts at their own level to ensure Rahul’s public meeting in Warangal is successful.

It is believed that the leaders wish to curtail the influence of Revanth in the erstwhile Nalgonda because some person who are close to him are eyeing for Assembly tickets. For instance, earlier this month Addanki Dayakar — party candidate for Thungathurthy (SC Reserved) in 2018 — who is considered to be close to Revanth had submitted a complaint against both MPs at AICC president Sonia Gandhi, alleging they were trying to help a party ‘rebel’. In his letter, he had alleged that they were violating party norms and trying to bring Vaddepalli Ravi back into party fold.

Will launch mass agitation against Puvvada: Revanth

In Khammam, State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe against Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s alleged illegal activities, registration of fake cases and harassment of opposition parties’ workers, and Sai Ganesh suicide case.Revanth alleged that Puvvada Ajay Kumar is trying to eradicate opposition by using his power and taking support from police in the district.

When he faced criticism from all corners after BJP worker Sai Ganesh’s suicide, Puvvada started playing Kamma caste card to overcome the crises. “Kamma community has a tradition of offering food whoever comes to their house. Many Kamma people played a key role in the Telangana movement. But, Puvvada Ajay Kumar is different. He has no ethics and moral values,” Revanth said.

He said that Congress would soon launch a mass agitation against Puvvada. Revanth reiterated that there are irregularities in Mamata Medical College. He alleged that the college is paying only half the salaries to its employees. He also appealed to Congress workers to mobilize people for Rahul’s visit.